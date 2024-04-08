Welcome to Masters Week

Welcome to spring. This newsflash is for our northern readership, who are getting over a recent snowstorm. Most of us in or near God’s Country have already had a handful of mid-80s temps, and several weeks of pollen-covered cars and porches. But today is the the first day of Masters Week and around the world this heralds the arrival of vernal sunshine and an end to Old Man Winter’s chilling grip.

This isn’t the first day patrons have been allowed on the Masters grounds, however. In a sign of the times, Augusta National has already opened its gates for not one, but two events designed to “grow the game” (yes, that’s direct shade at Greg Norman and LIV).

First, the fourth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur was concluded Saturday. An international field of 72 of the top women amateur golfers played two rounds at nearby Champions Retreat. The field is cut to the top 30 (and ties) who get a practice day on Friday (April 5) and then compete at Augusta National itself on Saturday. This is the first year a golfer from UGA was not invited; Georgia’s Jenny Bae having forced a playoff last year before falling to champ and world #1 Rose Zhang.

Second, as has been the case for more than a decade, Augusta National holds the national championship of Drive, Chip, & Putt. Divided into boys and girls divisions, as well as age groups, youngsters from 7 to 15 years old advance through local and regional qualifying and can qualify for the national championship held on these hallowed grounds. It is broadcast on NBC (and probably streamed on Peacock) Sunday morning - the same day that former Masters champions gather for an annual informal round. And for many years, Georgia’s Bubba Watson donned his Green Jacket and served as an ambassador of the club towards the youngsters.

So the stage is now cleared for the most popular golf tournament in the world, and some of the most highly sought-after tickets (badges). The 88th edition of The Masters; an idea borne of Georgia born and bred Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts to host the best golfers on the planet. The duo purchased the old Fruitland Nurseries from the Berckman’s specifically for this purpose in 1931, and after design and construction, the Augusta National Invitational Tournament was held for the first time in 1934.

We can talk about the grounds - the pristine manicuring and horticulturing (my word). We can talk about the concessions, and the fact that some people in this country didn’t grow up with pimento cheese sandwiches on the reg (it’s true). We can hash out the course - each hole seemingly hosting it’s own iconic moment or dashing the hopes of an elite player. The players themselves are a topic - Scottie Scheffler comes in with betting odds in the neighborhood of prime Tiger Woods, where one player versus the field were closer odds than you could imagine; and Tiger himself returns to competitive golf; Rory McIlroy is looking for the career grand slam.

Masters traditions are also something worth talking about. There’s the Champions Dinner Tuesday evening, the Par 3 Wednesday afternoon, and the ceremonial tee shots Thursday morning. There are the traditional pin positions on holes like 2 and 16. The pairing of the US Amateur champion with the defending Masters champion. That green jacket is pretty unique too.

We can reminisce about some of the most famous shots in golf history. Gene Sarazen’s “shot heard ‘round the world” on #15, Nicklaus’s “Yes SIR” putt on 17, Larry Mize’s shocking chip-in on 11, Oosthuizen’s Sunday double-eagle on 2, Tiger’s “in your LIFE” chip in on 16, Bubba Watson’s hook sand wedge from magnolia jail on #10... I’m sure you have your own.

We could also discuss some of the more macro feats accomplished on these 300+ acres. Jack Nicklaus won 6 times - only 10 other golfers have won more total majors than Jack has Green Jackets. Tiger Woods set the tournament record (-19), at 21 years old, after shooting 40 (4 over par) on his first nine holes. By Saturday, he had lapped the field. Fred Couples only won a single Masters championship (1992), but he made 23 straight cuts and has made 31 cuts in total and is the oldest player to play all 72 holes.

A minute ago, I quoted “Yes SIR” and “in your LIFE”. Many of you know the name behind those famous golf broadcast calls. Even if you don’t follow golf, if you read Dawg Sports regularly, you still know the pipes that spoke the words. That’s right, Verne Lundquist: he of the SEC on CBS play-by-play, he of the putting up with Gary Danielson, he of the Soulja Boy, and he of the 16th green TV tower at the Masters. Verne will be calling his 40th and final Masters tournament this year, and his voice will be missed.

We’ll be back with more on the Masters, including some more info on key players (yes, the ‘Dawgs in the field) with tee times and broadcast coverage. Feel free to start in on the comments with any memories you have, whether on TV or in person. Or maybe even who you think will win this year. Or even questions if you are curious. Whatever your flavor, thanks for checking out Dawg Sports before G-Day. And as always...



GO ‘DAWGS!!!