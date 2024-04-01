Georgia Baseball weekly recap: Dawgs dominate Vols in game one, but fail to win the series

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of another solid week of play as they now sit at 22-6 on the season along with a 4-5 record in conference play. The Dawgs were originally set to kick-off their week in a home showdown against the Mercer Bears but the game would unfortunately be postponed due to weather as the Dawgs went ahead and packed up and made their way to Knoxville for the three game series against the Vols. Game one of this series resulted in total domination by the Diamond Dawgs as Georgia would run rule the Vols by a final score of 16-2 through seven innings played. Fernando Gonzalez and Clayton Chadwick would get things started for the Dawgs early as they both launched home runs of their own. Corey Collins would get in on the action later as he had himself a monster game one for the Dawgs as he was responsible for six of the sixteen runs as he finished the night going 2-for-4 with two walks and two home runs.

Game two would be a little bit of a different story for the Dawgs as Georgia’s offense put together another great performance as they put up ten runs. Unfortunately, the Vols also had their bats rolling in this one as they tore the Dawgs’ pitching apart as Georgia would drop game two by a final score of 16-11. Charlie Condon would be the star in game two for the Dawgs as he finished his day going an incredible 5-for-6 at the plate as he launched two home runs, pushing his season total to nineteen as he still leads the NCAA in that category.

The Dawgs would unfortunately be unable to finish the series on a high note though as they would fall flat in game three as Georgia’s lineup was only able to put together six hits as the Vols would get the series win by a final score of 7-0. The lone bright spot in game three for Georgia would be from the arm of Christian Mracna as he put together a seven strikeout day on the mound through three innings of work.

The Diamond Dawgs will resume play tomorrow at Foley field as they will take on the Panthers of Georgia State. Following that game, the Dawgs will pack up and make their way to Starkville as they will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a three game set with game one scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday night.