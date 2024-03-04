Charlie Condon named Player of the Month

The Georgia Bulldogs’ star player Charlie Condon was named collegiate baseball player of the month for the month of February by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association earlier today. Condon put together an incredible February as he is off to an insane 2024 season, Condon hit for a whopping .639 along with crushing seven home runs and racking up thirteen RBIs this past month. The future first round pick’s season totals are now among the top in the country as he has garnered a .568 batting average and eight long balls through eleven games played as he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.