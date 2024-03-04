 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leave No Doubt. AGAIN your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!! The 2021 & 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

Charlie Condon named Player of the Month

Condon wins NCBWA Player of the Month after incredible February

By AaronPledger
/ new
Syndication: Gator Sports Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Georgia Bulldogs’ star player Charlie Condon was named collegiate baseball player of the month for the month of February by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association earlier today. Condon put together an incredible February as he is off to an insane 2024 season, Condon hit for a whopping .639 along with crushing seven home runs and racking up thirteen RBIs this past month. The future first round pick’s season totals are now among the top in the country as he has garnered a .568 batting average and eight long balls through eleven games played as he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...