Georgia Baseball weekly recap

The Georgia Diamond Dawgs are coming off another impressive week of play as they are coming off of a huge series sweep against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Game one of this series was suspended due to weather but the Dawgs have still been credited the win and sweep for the time being. The Dawgs faced adversity once again this week as they were handed their first loss of the season at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans. Though the loss was disappointing, Georgia got right back on track as the Dawgs rattled off back-to-back wins to kick off the following series against Georgia Tech as we really got to see what this team is made of as the Dawgs constantly battled and came from behind all series. The largest deficit the Dawgs faced was in last night’s game as they were down 9-3 going into the seventh against the Yellow Jackets as a series sweep started to look out of reach. That doubt would quickly be turned around in the top of seventh as Georgia’s bats came alive to put up five seventh inning runs to trim the Jackets’ lead to just 9-8. The score would stay locked at 9-8 going into the ninth and once again the Dawgs’ bats would come alive in the most clutch moments as Georgia put up 3 ninth inning runs as they would gain the lead and eventually clinch the series sweep by a final score of 11-9. Georgia now sits at 10-1 on the season as they will now gear up for the Eagles of Georgia Southern.
Presbyterian vs. Georgia (W) 4-3 final
Charlie Condon: 2-for-4, 2 Ks, 2 RBIs, and 1 home run
Kolby Branch: 1-for-3, 1 walk, and 2 RBIs
Jarvis Evans: 5 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, 2 BB, and 6 Ks
'— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) February 27, 2024
The Dawgs outlast the Blue Hose❗️
Georgia will return to Foley Field tomorrow at 6 p.m. against Michigan State. #GoDawgs
Michigan State vs. Georgia (L) 19-6 final
Charlie Condon: 3-for-4, 1 walk, 4 RBIs, and 3 home runs
Tre Phelps: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, and 1 home run
HOME RUN HAT TRICK— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 29, 2024
What a night for @BaseballUGA's Charlie Condon
Game One: Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (leading) 9-3 game suspended
No Box Score available
Game Two: Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (W) 3-1 final
Fernando Gonzalez: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, and 1 home run
Tre Phelps: 2-for-3. 1 K, and 1 RBI
Georgia— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) March 2, 2024
Close 9️⃣
1
3
https://t.co/QNOvxZGoyr (SECN+)
https://t.co/DArUMMXJN8
https://t.co/dLXn2NF9EQ#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/iVhR8vUPLj
Game Three: Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (W) 11-9 final
Charlie Condon: 2-for-5, 1 K, 2 RBIs, and 1 home run
Kolby Branch: 2-for-4, 1 K, 3 RBIs and 1 home run
Clayton Chadwick: 1-for-1, 1 BB, and 3 RBIs
!!!— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) March 4, 2024
Three runs in the top of the ninth boost the Dawgs past Georgia Tech for the series ❗️
Three runs in the top of the ninth boost the Dawgs past Georgia Tech for the series ❗️

Georgia will travel to SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C. on Tuesday to face Georgia Southern at 6:35 p.m.
