Yes, An NIT Banner Needs To Be Raised

Georgia is a football school. There is absolutely no denying that fact, and what happens from August to January is the thermostat of how things are felt about around the Classic City year-round.

Sure, you want to win in everything. But some sports at UGA are not at the level of where Kirby Smart has things. One hurdle some sports face is tradition - or lack of. Men’s basketball falls into that category.

The greatest moment in program history rolled across its anniversary spot this week. That occasion was not even a championship. Rather, it was an Elite 8 win against Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins, and the UNC Tar Heels to advance to the 1983 Final Four. That still stands as the high-water mark in Georgia men’s hoops history and also happened the same year that Andy Landers had his Lady Dawgs in the Final Four as well.

On this date in 1983, Georgia beat Michael Jordan & the Tarheels to earn a trip to the Final 4.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/X4iTOz4ATG — UGA Hoops Mafia (@UGAHoopsMafia) March 27, 2022

That’s exactly why there should no question on whether or not a banner needs to be raised in Stegeman Coliseum from this NIT run. Even if the Dawgs lose next week to Seton Hall in the NIT Final Four, yes, an NIT banner should be raised.

This team could have easily mailed it in late in the year and rolled over, but they didn’t. Their reward has been stringing a few wins together. Sure, the second halves have been shaky like many final 20 minutes have been this year, but Georgia has found a way to win, twice in opposing arenas. That’s a tall task, and it’s one that Mike White’s troops have willed themselves to be able to do.

Mike White stepped into a trainwreck of wreckage left by Tom Crean, and you need proof of concept that things are on the right track. Runs like this one into the NIT can build momentum in and out of the program that things are on the upswing.

So get the platform lift ready for this fall, because a banner needs to be added at the “Stegasaurus.”

Go Dawgs!