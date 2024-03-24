Georgia Baseball weekly recap: Diamond Dawgs roll the Tide for the series sweep

The Georgia Bulldogs sealed their fourth straight win today as they completed the three game sweep against the eleventh ranked Alabama Crimson Tide by a final score of 10-5. Corey Collins would be the star player for the Dawgs’ today as he put in a 2-for-4 day with two home runs, Dylan Goldstein and Paul Toetz also tallied homers of their own to help seal the series sweep for Georgia.

Game one of this series was originally scheduled to take place Friday night, but mother nature would have other plans as the game would be moved to Saturday for a doubleheader. The wait would be well be worth it though as game one of this series was absolutely electric with both teams trading blows all throughout the game as things were locked up at 5-5 in the top of the ninth. The Crimson Tide managed to find their way in scoring position in the top of the ninth as they were threatening to take the lead; fortunately for the Dawgs, they would turn in a beautiful defensive relay to halt the Crimson Tide’s rally to keep things tied up heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Georgia would go onto capitalize in the biggest way in the bottom of the ninth as Kolby Branch launched a grand slam to dead center field to give the Dawgs the 9-5 win to take game one.

The Diamond Dawgs’ celebration would have to be short lived though as they turned right back around to play game two of Saturday’s doubleheader. Game two of this series would be just as competitive as game one as both lineups were consistently putting up runs. Charlie Condon would turn in an outstanding performance in game two as he launched two home runs, as it pushed his Saturday total to three and further solidified him as the number one prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft.

Slate Alford would also launch a solo shot of his own as the Dawgs’ offense helped clinch the series in game two by a final score of 6-5.

Georgia now sits at 21-4 on the season along with a 3-4 record in SEC play as Georgia has turned things around since the Kentucky series as they now have every right to be a top 25 team in the country. The Dawgs will pick things back up Tuesday as they will take on the Mercer Bears before heading up to Knoxville to take on the eighth ranked Tennessee Volunteers.