Georgia Baseball weekly recap

The Georgia Bulldogs turned in a disappointing week of baseball this past week as the Dawgs suffered a three game sweep against the Kentucky Wildcats to open up SEC play. Georgia opened up their week on the right track as they topped Iowa by a final score of 10-5 as it would be their only win of the week. Prior to the Kentucky series, there was speculation on if the Dawgs were legitimate contenders in the SEC as they had been red hot all throughout non-SEC play and on the brink of being nationally ranked. Due to the ugly series outcome though, the hype and speculation has probably simmered down a bit as there are still question marks surrounding this team, especially the pitching staff. Georgia’s pitching staff turned in quite the disappointing performance all throughout the series as the Dawgs gave up 37 total runs to Kentucky as the Georgia’s offense just couldn’t keep up. The Diamond Dawgs still sit at an impressive 17-4 on the season as they will now get ready for a Tuesday match-up against the Terriers of Wofford. Following that game, Georgia will look to get back on track in SEC play as they will settle in for a three game set against the fourteenth ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with game one kicking off on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Foley Field.

Iowa vs. Georgia(W) 10-5 final

Kentucky vs. Georgia(L) 16-10 final

Final from Lexington.



The series will continue tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky vs. Georgia(L) 9-3 final

Kentucky vs. Georgia(L) 12-2 final