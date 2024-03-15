Spring Practice Early Takeaways: Youth, Transition, and Thighs

Your Georgia Bulldogs have now wrapped up two days of spring practice, on the way to a total of 15 sessions culminating with the annual G Day scrimmage on April 13th.

Rebirth vs. Reloading

If there’s a theme to this spring it’s probably “renewal”, an appropriate watchword for this time of year when everything in northeast Georgia begins to bloom anew (and you begin buying Claritin in bulk). But if you think you’ve got a headache, you should see what Kirby Smart is dealing with. 58 of the 85 scholarship players on his roster have been in Athens less than two seasons. There are 28 newcomers, between freshmen and transfers, who hadn’t experienced Smart’s famously-focused, intense practice regimen until this week.

Perhaps nothing symbolized this better than the moment during Thursday’s media viewing period when Kirby yelled for freshman safety KJ Bolden, a former five star recruit, to move or risk being run over. Welcome to Athens, KJ.

Kirby Smart loves spring practice the way a chubby kid loves cake (former chubby kid here, can verify) in part because the schedule allows him to alternate intense practices with a day of physical rest and mental recuperation. There are no excuses for not giving 100%. In that respect these practices are his chance to teach the new guys The Georgia Way (tm).

A favorite spring pastime is of course handicapping which freshmen will earn playing time, and there are a ton of candidates so far. Cornerback Ellis Robinson, IV should be impossible to keep off the field. Young linebacker Justin Williams has the speed and ferocity to play early in the SEC. But perhaps the biggest surprise among the freshmen? Tight end Jaden Reddell. Specifically, his legs:

Early contender for biggest spring practice surprise: Jaden Reddell’s lower body development as a true freshman. https://t.co/kxnpfwk6Z5 — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) March 15, 2024

With Pearce Spurlin giving up football due to medical issues true freshmen Reddell and Colton Heinrich join Stanford transfer Ben Yurosek in having an opportunity to see the field immediately. Yurosek, Oscar Delp, and Lawson Luckie give the Dawgs about as good a group for 13 personnel formations as exists in college football. But I’d recommend watching the tight ends this season if you want to see a competitive position group. That one’s going to be a fight for snaps from week to week.

Inside Out

Players switching positions is another perennial topic during spring practice. There hasn’t been a great deal of that this year, but as many expected defensive lineman Mykel Williams has been getting time at outside linebacker. Finding the right fit for Williams was a topic of conversation last season, to the point that some worried he might transfer if he didn’t get a shot at playing standing up.

To be fair the Columbus native was darned effective with his hand in the dirt, having been named second team All-SEC last season. But the 6’5, 260 pounder may well flourish in a role that allows him to stand and run in space, using his quickness and tangibles to full effect. Georgia too struggled sometimes when teams attacked outside the 5-technique in the run game last season. I wouldn’t mind seeing if Williams can’t help with that in his new role.

Also of note is that freshman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was also seen on Thursday working with the outside linebackers. The 6’4, 270 pound Texan is a guy I’m very excited about in this class, though I don’t know that I see him staying outside. If he does however have the quickness to do that at his size, then I’m even more thrilled.

Getting To Know You….

It’s hard enough to get new players acclimated to your team. But this spring Kirby Smart is also integrating four new assistant coaches: Donte Williams (DBs), James Coley (WR), Josh Crawford (RBs) and Travaris Robinson (safeties). There’s obviously been a long process for these guys to get here. And Smart has known them (and in some cases worked with them) before. But if there’s any aspect of this team that gives me a little heartburn it’s the prospect of getting everyone on the same page from the word go.

Georgia faces perhaps one of the most punishing schedules in modern college football history in 2024, starting with a Clemson squad that will likely be ranked in the top 15. It has become fashionable for fans to bemoan the new expanded playoff because they like a world where “every game matters.” To those fans I would say “lose to Clemson in week one with road trips to Ole Miss, Bama, and Texas still on the schedule and you will have your wish.” There’s no breaking-in period on this fall’s schedule, That’s what makes this spring among the most critical of the Smart era. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!