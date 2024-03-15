GymDog Report: Smith Repeats SEC Honors, Bulldogs Head To Nashville

Georgia gymnastics traveled to Ann Arbor last weekend to take on #7 Michigan, and while the GymDogs came up short in a 197.075-196.300 loss, there were once again some positive signs for the future of Courtney Kupets Carter’s young team.

Freshmen Holly Snyder (9.900) and Ady Wahl (9.925) each achieved season high scores on floor. Fellow frosh Lily Smith took home the event titles on bars (9.950) and in the all-around (39.500). Smith also matched her season-high score on floor with a spectacular 9.950 performance. In a remarkable show of consistency, five GymDogs tied for the high score of the night on beam with a 9.850. For anyone who saw the Dawgs struggle on beam over the past handful of seasons, that’s a huge win (even in a loss).

The #20-ranked GymDogs struggled in the first two rotations, posting a 48.650 on bars and a 48.950 on vault to fall behind the host Wolverines. Lily Smith was once again the high scorer of the night on bars with a 9.950. Ady Wahl led the team on vault with a 9.875, as the Dawgs struggled with the event away from Stegeman Coliseum once again.

In an away meet earlier this year against Kentucky the Red and Black struggled to right the ship after a poor start. But these young GymDogs appear to be maturing. They responded to the slow start by posting their highest away score on floor with a 49.450, led by Smith’s 9.950. Again, it was Smith who led the rotation with a 9.950 from the anchor spot.

The Classic City Canines then matched their highest away score on the beam with a 49.250. Jaydah Battle, Anya Turner, Lily Smith, and sophomores Naya Howard and JaFree Scott all posted 9.850s on the beam. The group split a seven-way tie for the event title with two Michigan gymnasts.

The 196.300 wasn’t a particularly high score, certainly below the solid 197.550 posted in the prior week’s home win over Auburn. But it was the Dawgs’ highest away score of the season, and will allow them to drop a lower away score (the 195.560 from that Kentucky meet in Rupp Atena) and improve their postseason seeding.

For her efforts Lily Smith was named SEC Freshman Gymnast of the Week, the fourth time this season the Limerick, Pennsylvania native has been so honored.

The SEC Gymnastics Championships will take place beginning March 23rd in New Orleans. But first, Georgia heads to Nashville this weekend to compete at the Kidney Care Collegiate Challenge. The GymDogs will face Iowa, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and the Talladega Tornados on Saturday, March 16th.

Again, this GymDog team is unlikely to compete for the SEC or NCAA crowns in 2024. But there’a a palpable sense that things are trending in the right direction with the program after a series of tough, often disappointing seasons. If Coach Kupets Carter can keep her sterling freshmen in Athens next season, there’s a core group here that could absolutely be among the best in the nation very soon. I hope you find that as exciting as I do. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!