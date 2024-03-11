Georgia Baseball weekly recap: Dawgs’ win streak extends to eight as their offensive dominance continues

The Georgia Diamond Dawgs are coming off of another huge week of play as they are now running with an eight game win streak along with a 16-1 record as it is the best start to a season in modern Georgia baseball history and this team shows no signs of slowing down. The Dawgs kicked off their week with a 7-2 win over the Eagles of Georgia Southern on Tuesday along with an 11-5 beat-down over the Stetson Hatters on Wednesday. Georgia would resume series play on Friday as they settled in for a four game set against the Bears of Northern Colorado. The Dawgs would dominate all throughout this series as Georgia has shown that they are one of if not the best offenses in the country as the Dawgs launched thirteen total home runs, four of which were grand slams. Georgia would go on to outscore all opponents throughout the week by a combined score of 73-16. The Diamond Dawgs will pick play back up Tuesday as they will take on the Hawkeyes of Iowa at Foley Field with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Dawgs will pack up and head to Lexington, Kentucky as they will begin SEC play in a three game set against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia(W) 7-2 final
Slate Alford: 3-for-5, 1 home run, and 4 RBIs
Paul Toetz: 3-for-4 with 1 RBI
Jarvis Evans: 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, and 8 Ks
Stetson vs. Georgia(W) 11-5 final
Kolby Branch: 3-for-5, 2 home runs, and 5 RBIs
Slate Alford: 3-for-5, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, and 1 BB
Charlie Condon: 1-for-2, 1 home run, 2 RBIs, and 3 BB
Game One- Northern Colorado vs. Georgia(W) 11-1 final
Dylan Goldstein: 3-for-3, 2 home runs, and 6 RBIs
Charlie Condon: 2-for-2, 2 home runs, 2 HBP, and 4 RBIs
Game Two- Northern Colorado vs. Georgia(W) 19-1 final (7 inn/run rule)
Slate Alford: 3-for-5, 2 home runs, and 7 RBIs
Corey Collins: 2-for-4, 2 home runs, and 6 RBIs
Charlie Condon: 2-for-2, 1 home run, 2 BB, and 1 RBI
Henry Hunter: 1-for-3, 1 home run, and 3 RBIs
Game Three- Northern Colorado vs. Georgia(W) 14-6 final
Sebastian Murillo: 3-for-4, 1 home run, and 3 RBIs
Fernando Gonzalez: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, and 1 BB
Clayton Chadwick: 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs
Game Four- Northern Colorado vs. Georgia(W) 11-1 final (7 inn/run rule)
Dylan Goldstein: 1-for-3, 1 home run, 3 RBIs, and 1 BB
Fernando Gonzalez: 1-for-2, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, and 1 BB
Dillon Carter: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, and 1 BB
