National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Goes To The Dang Good Dawgs

It’s pretty rare that you’ll see a commercial post here at Dawg Sports. But this week I decided to make an exception. I’m not a huge collector, but I do have a moderately large collection of Georgia Bulldog-themed bobbleheads. They’re fun. Like the Star Wars action figures I begged my parents for as a kid, only without the plastic laser blasters my dad inevitably stepped on in the middle of the night.

So I was keenly interested to learn that the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited edition bobble head of the dearly beloved and recently departed Uga X.

I’ve gotten a handful of bobbleheads from the Bobblehead Hall (the Hairy Dawg bobble head is a desktop staple, by the way) and they’re uniformly well-painted and high quality.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered, and is part of a production run of 2,023 units to commemorate the year when Que passed the collar to Boom as Uga XI.

If you’re a fan of sports icons immortalized in plastic and nodding at you, consider picking one up. We now return you to your Georgia Bulldog sports content, already in progress.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!