Back-to-Back walk-off wins help the Dawgs complete the series sweep over Northern Kentucky

The Georgia Diamond Dawgs completed the three game sweep today against the Northern Kentucky Norse as the Dawgs won the final two games of the series in walk-off fashion. The Dawgs dominated game one in this series by a final score of 15-5, but the same dominance could not be said in game two and three as the Dawgs would be in an offensive battle in both games. Game Two would see a heroic game tying home run from Kolby Branch in the bottom of the ninth to put things at 6-6 which led to the game winning homer from the bat of Dillon Carter to give the Dawgs a 7-6 win. Game Three would also go down to the wire as the game was tied up at 11-11 in the bottom of the ninth, Charlie Condon would get things going with a Single into left field which would be followed by a walk from Paul Toetz. With runners at first and second for the Dawgs, Northern Kentucky pitcher Aaron Massie would throw a wild pitch to advance both Condon and Toetz to second and third to set up Georgia to walk things off. Fernando Gonzalez would then be intentionally walked which would set up an opportunity for Tre Phelps to win the game for the Dawgs. Phelps would work his way to a 3-2 count before getting hit by a pitch which would score Condon and give Georgia the 12-11 win to complete the series sweep and set them up at 7-0 on the young season. Prior to this series, Georgia traveled to Georgia State Tuesday and gave the Panthers an absolute beat-down in a 15-0 win which would see Charlie Condon smash two home runs.

One Game Non-Series- Georgia vs Georgia State

Game One final: (W) 15-0

Charlie Condon: 3-for-4, 2 walks, 2 home runs, with 3 RBIs

Paul Toetz: 2-for-2, 1 home run, with 3 RBIs

-✌️-



Georgia holds the Panthers scoreless❗️



The will return to Foley Field to host Northern Kentucky.#GoDawgs | @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/gUSKdvqTeX — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) February 20, 2024

Three Game Series- Northern Kentucky vs. Georgia

Game One final: (W) 15-5

Dylan Goldstein: 1-for-2, 1 home run, with 4 RBIs

Dillon Carter: 2-for-2, 2 walks, 1 home run, with 2 RBIs

Logan Jordan: 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs

Clayton Chadwick: 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs

Game Two final: (W) 7-6

Dillon Carter: 1-for-3, 2 walks, 1 home run (walk-off), and 1 RBI

Kolby Branch: 1-for-3, 2 walks, 1 home run (game tying), and 3 RBIs

Charlie Condon: 2-for-4, 1 home run, and 2 RBIs





After a three-run homer from @KolbyBranch to tie it, @dilloncarter16 walks it off with a solo homer to right field‼️



Bottom 9️⃣

6

7#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qrRtF2GMbQ — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) February 24, 2024

Game Three final: (W) 12-11

Charlie Condon: 4-for-5, 1 walk, with 1 RBI

Kolby Branch: 3-for-5, 1 home run, with 2 RBIs

Sebastian Murillo: 3-for-5, with 1 RBI

Tre Phelps: 1-for-3, 1 home run, 2 RBIs, and walk-off HBP

- @TrePhelps1 is hit by pitch for his THIRD-STRAIGHT at bat with bases loaded to walk in @CharlieCondon14 for the win!



End 9️⃣

11

12#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fE0Mr4en0t — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) February 25, 2024

The Diamond Dawgs will pick back up Tuesday as they will play Presbyterian College in a one game non-series before moving onto the Spartans of Michigan State Wednesday whom they will also play in a one game non-series at Foley Field. Georgia will then have a day of rest as they will gear up for what should be a very exciting three game series against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with Game one starting at 6 p.m. Friday night.