Diamond Dawgs sweep UNC Asheville to kick-off the 2024 season

The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a hot start to begin their 2024 season as the Wes Johnson era is off to a very promising start as the Diamond Dawgs completed the series sweep today against the Bulldogs of UNC Asheville to start the year at 3-0. Georgia dominated in every game of the series as they outscored UNC Asheville by a combined score of 38-7 throughout the series. The Diamond Dawgs’ lineup hit a total of ten home runs throughout the series with five different players accounting for a big fly. Charlie Condon was a solid bright spot throughout the series, as the projected first round pick went a combined 8-for-11 throughout the weekend as he is off to a red hot start. Junior Infielder, Slate Alford also had an impressive series as he finished the weekend going 6-for-14 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

Game One final: 11-2

Slate Alford: 2-for-5, 2 home runs, and 3 RBIs

Charlie Condon: 2-for-3, 2 walks

Dylan Goldstein: 1-for-1, 1 home run, and 2 RBIs

Game Two final: 17-5

Dylan Goldstein: 3-for-4, 1 home run, and 5 RBIs

Logan Jordan: 2-for-3, 2 home runs, and 2 RBIs

Fernando Gonzalez: 3-for-5, 1 home run, and 2 RBIs

Dillon Carter: 1-for-2, 1 home run, 1 RBI, and 3 walks

Slate Alford: 1-for-5, 1 home run, and 3 RBIs

Game Three final: 10-0

Slate Alford: 3-for-4, 3 RBIS, and 1 walk

Charlie Condon: 3-for-4, and 1 RBI

Leighton Finley: 4.0 IP, 1 hit, and 5 strikeouts

The Diamond Dawgs will now look to continue their success as they will pick things back up Tuesday in Atlanta to take on the Panthers of Georgia State in a one game non-series before returning back home to Foley field Friday as they will gear up for a three game series against Northern Kentucky.