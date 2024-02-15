‘Dawgs on Tour: Sun Day Red (& Black)

Tournament: The Genesis Invitational, February 15-18, 2024

Course: Riviera Country Club, par 71, 7,322 yards. Right in Los Angeles, near Brentwood.

Purse: $20 million, $4 million to the winner.

Defending Champ: Jon Rahm. The current LIV-ite was seriously vying for the #1 player in the world ranking this time last year, having won several times since the fall of 2022. He broke out to a lead on Saturday, and held off SoCal and fan favorite Max Homa for his 3rd win (of 4) in 2023. Keith Mitchell snuck in a top 5.

Fun Fact: While the invitational aspect is actually relegated by being a PGA Tour “Signature Event”, Tiger Woods did not qualify. He did not make the Playoffs last season, is not currently in the world’s top 50 ranking, hasn’t won a tournament to gain entry, and hasn’t gained enough points this season. He likely asked the tournament committee for an exemption. And that invitation committee is exactly 1 person - Tiger himself.

TV Times: Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel), Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS), Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

‘Dawgs in the Field: 6. Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Harris English, Sepp Straka.

Big Cat is Back. Not only is this the 2024 debut of Tiger’s golf game, he will also debut something in the fashion department. After more than a quarter century together, Tiger and Nike parted ways, ending likely the 2nd most famous apparel-athlete pairing (2nd to a certain basketball player who was summarily bounced by UGA in the 1983 NCAA tournament). Side note: Tiger used Nike equipment until they departed the equipment business about 7 years ago.

Woods is famous for wearing red shirts and black pants on Sundays, sporting a swoosh all along the way. And now he’s launched an apparel brand with TaylorMade called “Sun Day Red”. Yes, 3 separate words: Sun Day Red. The swoosh will now be replaced by a tiger silhouette. No word if we might be seeing the “TW” logo, which is actually Tiger’s (or his corporation’s) and does not belong to Phil Knight.

The tournament features the typical 90 player field in signature events, yet upon Tiger’s insistence, will institute a 36 hole cut, leaving only the top 50 and ties to play the weekend (most other signature events are no-cut, meaning every player can play all 4 rounds). With a few exceptions, the field is the top 50 in world rankings plus a couple dozen recent winners or those who have played very well in the early season.

Outside of Tiger, the biggest star this week might be the course itself. It’s a classic track, with a wide variety of holes and strategy. The round opens on a short and straightforward par 5, where even a 3 wood off the tee will lead to a short or mid iron and an eagle try. Then the 2nd hole is literally the hardest on the course. The 6th hole is rumoured to be macondawg’s favorite - a middle length par 3 with distinct upper and lower levels, but also a bunker slap in the middle of the green. Then the short par 4 10th hole leads the course in both birdies and double-bogeys - it is a great risk/reward decision for the players.

The clubhouse is perched on a hill overlooking the property. You can tell it’s an older course based on both the #1 tee and the 18th green, both of which are extremely close to the buildings proper. Other than descending from the #1 tee, the course doesn’t have much elevation. But there are a lot of rolling hills, mounds, and undulation across each hole. In fact, these poa annua greens might be some of the trickiest - not from bad rolls but because of subtle slopes around each pin placement.

It might be February, but this is LA, and the weather seems to be milder than the last couple of years. One of the iconic aspects of this course this time of year are the big Eucalyptus trees, with their stark white bark. They look dead without leaves, but are merely dormant so the foreboding look is exacerbated.

There’s good news on the collegiate front too, as the current Bulldog golfers won the NCAA Puerto Rico Classic. It was a solid field, with 3 top 10 nationally ranked teams competing. This is an annual early spring event for Georgia, and they’ve captured the title 4 other times previously.

If you’re waiting on the spring sports, or just pining for football, this is a good bridge to get you to G-Day. Check out ‘Dawgs chasing little white balls, and as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!