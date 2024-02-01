Thursday Dawg Bites Is Raising A Glass

If you are of the mind that college football is rapidly escalating to NFL-lite on multiple fronts, then Wednesday was the latest reminder.

Starting this fall at Sanford Stadium, the general public can purchase alcohol at games. The key here is the general public, as it was previously available in premium seating areas. Now, Georgia is following the trend of a handful of other teams in the SEC and of course, pro sports venues as well. Georgia and Auburn will both serve alcohol at games this fall, getting them in the same boat with every SEC team.

Georgia has already trotted out a trial balloon so to speak, offering it at softball, baseball, tennis, and basketball events.

Will this change how much fans partake? Time will tell, but likely not much. Sneaking in a flask or something else with a certain beverage is almost a rite of passage in the SEC. If you’re of the mind of wanting to have a few before the game, you’ll still have them, likely at the tailgate spot.

I’m sure the concessions line item will grow from fans taking up the offer of buying a $10 or so drink they could also sneak in. In the end, it’s in line with many other things across the college football landscape such as parking or tailgating. If the schools can find a way to monetize it, they’ll do it.

Senior Bowl practice is underway, and let’s just say many others are discovering things about Ladd McConkey

HOLY SH*T…. Georgia star receiver Ladd McConkey has defensive backs on SKATES







Ladd has been compared to All-Pro Cooper Kupp

pic.twitter.com/cm5MFv5c1l — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 30, 2024

McConkey and the other Georgia players in Mobile had a notable visitor there in support of them - none other than Kirby Smart.

And though he is not at the senior bowl, Brock Bowers is at top of mind. Insert your own comment about the Falcons not drafting him anytime.

Go Dawgs!