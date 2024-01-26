GymDog Report: Dawgs gut out a solid finish in Lexington

Coach Kupets-Carter’s young GymDogs continued their early season journey of growth and development tonight, falling during a hard-fought meet against #7 Kentucky, 197.950 to 195.

With several regular contributors out due to illness the Bulldogs shuffled the lineup and soldiered on. Freshman Holly Snyder saw her first action of the season and responded by tying Lily Smith for the team high on uneven bars with a solid 9.850.

Smith joined fellow freshman Ady Wahl in competing in the all-around. But Worley and fellow Wildcat Delaynee Rodriguez finished first and second, turning in a 39.600 and 39.325 respectively.

In the end the GymCats were just to experienced and too strong. Senior Raena Worley highlighted the night with a blistering floor routine that earned a perfect 10.0. It was actually the second 10.0 of the meet for a Wildcat squad that has already impressed this season with wins over Michigan and Auburn.

It’s tough to draw too many conclusions from this meet. Perhaps nothing sums up the state of things as well as this: the six Georgia gymnasts who finished the meet on the balance beam we’re five freshmen and sophomore JaFree Scott. Only one, Zora Morgan, scored higher (9.850) than the 9.825 score that Kentucky dropped as its lowest. That’s a microcosm of a rough night that will hopefully foreshadow better nights to come.

The GymDogs will return to action Friday night back home in Stegeman Coliseum against the #8 Florida Gators. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!