Requiem for a Champion

There’s sad news out of Athens today, as the University is reporting that the recently retired Uga X, known to many of his admirers as “Que”, passed away early this morning at the age of ten.

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

The goodest of Damn Good ‘Dawgs stalked the Sanford Stadium sideline for eight seasons, and what a great eight they were. The Red and Black compiled a record of 91-18 during Que’s tenure, the highest winning percentage of any Uga’s reign, including of course two national championships. If you’re scoring at home, that’s twice as many as the last eight men to coach the University of Tennessee combined. Not bad for a dog.

Que passed the collar at G-Day on April 15, 2023, and had spent the last nine months (approximately five years in dog time) retired in Savannah. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him, except that jerk Bevo the Longhorn, and he’s a horrible judge of character anyway.

Requiescat in pace, good buddy. And….

Go ‘Dawgs!!!