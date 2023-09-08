Friday Morning ‘Dawg Bites

Good morning, Dawg brothers and sisters. You’ve made it to another Friday, and the abbreviated work week (for many) is nearly over.

But first, a bit of levity. Click for the full effect...

Now that you’ve had a good chuckle, time to harsh that mellow. The NCAA is as evil as they are inept. As an institution, the NCAA should be institutionalized. This is the story of pettiness regarding a North Carolina Tarheel receiver that, if a little common sense had been applied, would be eligible to play because of genuine hardships. This feels like the NCAA, while increasingly becoming irrelevant, still has enough control to screw things up.

Now, on to some Georgia newsy notes and tiddly bits.

That Georgia victory over over UT-Martin broke an ESPN streaming record. I guess this translates to more money for Pat McAfee. Now, I don’t trust the Worldwide Leader as far as I can throw ‘em. Don’t be surprised if every Georgia game that ain’t on CBS will now be on ESPN+. I’m only kidding. Or, am I?

The forecast for the noon kickoff in Athens is a bit “iffy,” with a better than average chance of rain by the time the game ends, and temps in the middle 80’s.

The walk-on program at Georgia is thriving. Perhaps the ultimate walk-on was Stetson Bennett, but Dan Jackson and, more recently, Mekhi Mews have been making a name for themselves for a while now, with Mews rapidly become an integral and regular feature in Mike Bobo’s offense.

Ball State comes to town as a prohibitive underdog, but I watched a good bit of the first half in their loss against Kentucky. Folks, the Cardinals were giving Big Blue fits for a while until self-inflicted stuff caught up with them. Now, I’ll leave it up to GlimmerTwinDawg to do all the worrying, but they’re a better squad than UT-Martin. Let’s see how much we’ve cleaned some things up since last Saturday.

Happy Friday, y’all. Go Dawgs!