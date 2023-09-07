Cocktail Thursday: Ball State Edition

If your Georgia Bulldogs had some offensive wobbles before pulling away from an FCS team last week, you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

It’s difficult to draw too many airtight conclusions from Georgia’s 48–7 victory over the UT-Martin Skyhawks. The defense appears to be as good as expected all the way back to the third string. Brock Bowers remains a human cheat code. But there’s a lot of stuff that remains to be settled.

The one that is probably foremost in the minds of Bulldog fans is whether Carson Beck is ready to command the offense. Unquestionably, he looked unsettled to start the first game of his first season as “The Guy.” Beck was 2 of 5 passing for a grand total of 9 yards before he hit Bowers for a big 23 yard gain.

But without a doubt there will come a game this season where the Jacksonville native doesn’t have the luxury of a slow start. He’s going to have to hit the ground running and take command of the team. I think it’s clear that Carson Beck is the best quarterback on this team. But it’s not yet clear to me that this is Carson Beck’s team. I think it will be, and getting there may require going through and overcoming some adversity. But the sooner Carson Beck settles in, the better for all involved.

So what’s the appropriate drink for the game in which you want Carson Beck to take control and possession of the football team? An ice cold Beck’s beer. That’s Beck, with an apostrophe. Subtle huh?

Beck’s is a decent German lager. It’s, you know, fine. There are probably better brews and potent potables out there which you could enjoy this weekend. But until somebody puts out a Brock Bowers Cabernet (could that person be Brock Bowers? Maybe?) this is going to have to work. If you don’t plan to down a few Beck’s, feel free to let us know what you’re enjoying instead in the comments.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!