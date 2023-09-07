Thursday Dawg Bites Sees The Big Team and Little Me

Georgia takes on Ball State on Saturday, and our commitment to the latest updates to be stronger than Dabo Swinney’s commitment to NIL and the transfer portal.

Sure, a lot of focus is on starters at any position on Georgia’s depth chart. But almost as key is who plays behind them. That’s especially key on the offensive line where either injuries or needing the right combo at the right time comes into play for offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

Last week against UT Martin, one of the big value points was seeing not just the top unit getting time alongside one another, but top backups logging time, as well.

The Banner-Herald takes a look at one of those new starters, tackle Earnest Greene as well as what reserves have stood out so far.

Despite continued swing and misses by those who are referred to as draft analysts, Jalen Carter’s stock is rising for the Eagles before the season even begins.

Kendall Milton could have easily held himself out against UT Martin due to lingering issues from some hamstring tightness. He didn’t however, and that’s something that this coaching staff has to love - someone who could have taken time off not wanting to be prevented from being on the field.

If Matthew Stafford gets hurt Sunday, he won’t be replaced by Stetson Bennett...

Rams WR Cooper Kupp, QB Stetson Bennett to miss season opener with injuries https://t.co/tVsqJddZZg — Rams on Scoreboard Page (@LARAMSonSP) September 7, 2023

Kirby Smart wrapped up a media availability this week with thoughts on the lack of individual overwhelming sack totals from Georgia’s defense. Was Smart sending any type of message? The Athletic weighs in.

Oooo spicy Kirby pic.twitter.com/iZ0LzSYtVJ — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) September 5, 2023

