Around the SEC Just Means More

Week 1 down, and it feels great. While some are freaking out about Mike Bobo, Carson Beck, and the offense (which I am decidedly not one of those), let’s take a look at how the rest of the league is handling things going into Week 2.
Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.
- In a move of payback, Alabama is putting the Texas band in the upper deck, much like the Longhorns did to the Tide band last season in Austin. It just means more.
- South Carolina linebacker Mo Kaba will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. This comes off the back of Kaba missing the majority of the 2022 season. Here’s to hoping the 2020 SEC All-Freshman team member can come back healthy in 2024.
- Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has named Brady Cook the starting quarterback for the season after playing both him and Sam Horn a half each against South Dakota.
- The availability of Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter will remain a mystery right up until kickoff against the Cal Golden Bears, as coach Hugh Freeze does not want to give any advantage to his Pac-12 opponent.
