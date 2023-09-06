Well the season is underway and things started off with a bang. Deion Sanders is being hailed as a genius. Dabo Swinney is being ridiculed as out of touch (which he is, but not because he got the pants beaten off him by Duke). In both cases I’d advise pumping the brakes a little. History is full of former greats who look like they’ve lost a step, but then find something left in the tank. And it’s also full of guys who are the surefire “next big thing” and turn out to be a flash in the pan. That’s why they play the games.

And speaking of playing the games...

Your Week 2 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

Things start off slow on Thursday night. Normally, I would never advise watching Murray State take on the Louisville Cardinals, but it’s the only game on and we’re still basking in the glow of college football’s glorious reemergence. For now, being the only game on is enough.

On Friday night, you have a couple of options. Of the two, I’d have to go with the Illinois Fighting Illini travelling to play the Kansas Jayhawks. Then again, I’ll always take any opportunity to watch Coach Bert.

As things kickoff on Saturday, I assume most of you will have your dials tuned to the game between Ball State and your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. However, you wouldn’t be blamed for periodically checking in on Notre Dame/NC State or Nebraska/Colorado. In the 3:30 slot, there are some intriguing games, but I’ll personally be going with #23 Texas A&M taking on the Miami Hurricanes. Even if the game isn’t completely riveting, at least you can always count on Jimbo Fisher to come up with new and interesting ways to drive Aggie fans nuts.

On Saturday evening, I think you pretty much have to go with #11 Texas (They’re back!) and #3 Alabama (“‘im not owned! im not owned!!’, i continue to insist as i slowly shrink and transform into a corn cob.” - Nick Saban ). Then you can cap off the evening with what used to be a pretty good Pac-12 After Dark matchup, but is now... well, I don’t even know what. That’s right. It’s Stanford/USC. Or if you hate yourself you could be watching Auburn at midnight.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!