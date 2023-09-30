MVDs: Auburn Edition

You don’t triumph in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry without a total team effort. No matter what the record books say, this one is a battle that asks the maximum from everyone in red and black.

Still, to come from behind in a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium you need a few young men to stand head and shoulders above the rest. Those steadfast few are your MVDs, the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 27-20 victory over Auburn.

Offense: Brock Bowers. The numbers speak for themselves. 8 catches for 157 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. Bowers also tallied some critical blocks and ran for a key first down on Georgia’s first touchdown drive. In someways today felt like the day when Carson Beck learned to stop worrying and just get the ball to the Wine Country Warrior.

Defense: Javon Bullard. I’m not sure we knew exactly how much the Bulldog defense missed Bullard until he returned. 10 total tackles, including 9 solo stops, and 2 pass breakups later, the difference is clear. Bullard makes everyone around him better by quarterbacking they defense. But it’s his individual production that’s equally irreplaceable.

Special Teams: Peyton Woodring. Woodring has had a rough freshman campaign. At least he had until today. The freshman converted on 3 of 3 extra points and nailed field goals of 37 and 38 yards. The 38 yarder to give Georgia the lead at 20-17 (h/t BartlettPear) in particular felt like a real shot of confidence for him. I’m curious to see if the coaching staff begins to show a little more confidence in him as well. It felt like today he earned it.

As always I’d love to hear your choices in the comments. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!