First Half Open Thread: Kids Who Don’t Read So Good Edition

We’re only moments away from kickoff in the Loveliest Little Post-Apocalyptic Cow Town on the Plains. My bloodlust for the Auburn Tigers now sits at 14 on a 1 to 10 scale and I hope I’m lagging behind you.

Both Ladd McConkey and Javon Bullard have been out in warm ups indicating both may play some, but how much remains to be seen. Kendall Milton made the trip, along with four other Bulldog tailbacks. If Bullard is out there as the vocal leader of the defense I really like our odds. The Aubbies have averaged 9.5 points per game in their last six matchups with the Red and Black. If we hold what has been an underwhelming Auburn offense to 10, I likewise like our odds.

I do not like our odds if Georgia turns the ball over or struggles early, giving the Jordan-Hare crowd a reason to get into the game. If we ever needed to start fast, we need to do so today. Otherwise it could be a long afternoon.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!