Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

There will be a lot of Dawg fans heading over the border this morning into the land that time forgot. We here at Dawg Sports wish them well. For the rest of us, it’s a lovely Saturday morning with a pretty fantastic day-long college football slate.

So as the Dawgs head out on the road for the first time this season, let’s get ready to kick things off:

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Who wants score predictions? I do!

As usual, if you’re looking for the most recently updated, ever expanding injury report, we’ve got you covered.

It’s always good to have an idea of what might happen from the perspective of the opposing fanbase. Call me an optimist, but all of the things listed here are somewhere between will probably happen (“The {Auburn] defense will get tired”) and definitely will happen (“Brock Bowers is a matchup nightmare”). If the Dawgs get 3 out of 5, it’s game over.

Finally, we have your weekly game trailer from the Georgia Football media team:

I’d like to thank Scott Sinclair for giving us all proper motivation. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I feel the urge to go eat off the floor.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!