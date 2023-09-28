Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where Hugh Freeze Is Hoisted On His Own Steeple

Ask not for whom the Chapel Bell Curves, it curves for thee. As long as your name is Hugh Freeze. On this multi-denominational episode you’ll learn among other things:

* How Alabama and Auburn are the same church, just with the bulletin written in different fonts.

* Psychedelic drugs, southern literature, and revival at <insert mad libs church name here>.

*How, in true Freeze/Auburn fashion, Auburn is running a two quarterback system while telling people that they are not.

* A list of some things that a pretty bad Auburn team actually does well.

* Nathan and Yara take turns saying the most vicious thing one can about Hugh Freeze: a list of the things that publicly available sources document that Hugh Freeze has actually done.

* Score and key player predictions which are absolutely bound to come true.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!!