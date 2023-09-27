Your Week 5 College Football TV Schedule

We are officially in the meat of the schedule around the country. No more Sun Belt schools or directional Michigans. Unless of course, you’re a fan of a Sun Belt school or a directional Michigan, in which case, the rest of us hope you enjoy that. We have a great week of games lined up so let’s check it out:

Prior to the weekend, Thursday night doesn’t really have much to offer. But Friday night looks fantastic as #10 Utah visits #19 Oregon State and the mighty Beavers are currently favored.

Heading to Saturday, the noon games aren’t really anything to write home about. I’m sure I’ll end up watching most of the #23 Florida/Kentucky game and it’ll be enjoyable to watch a #8 USC team that is averaging 55 points per game go up against the they-are-who-we-thought-they-were Colorado Fightin’ Primes. One fun fact from the noon games: Of the two competitors in the Syracuse/Clemson matchup, Syracuse received more votes in the AP Poll. I just thought more people should know that.

The afternoon game to watch is already decided for Georgia fans, as your #1 Georgia Bulldogs travel to play the Auburn Tigers (and, I’ve been told, mercilessly spit on each and every one of the women and children of the greater Opelika area). As you’re already aware, Auburn sucks... many times on the football field, but always on a fundamental level. The only other real possible point of interest would be the #3 Texas Longhorns and the #24 Kansas Jayhawks.

In the evening, we are blessed with a number of potentially intriguing games. #11 Notre Dame and #17 Duke is a primetime meeting I hadn’t anticipated at the beginning of the season. #13 LSU and #20 Ole Miss is a pretty heavy-duty SEC West showdown for this early in the season. And finally, #21 Tennessee hosting South Carolina after the last couple of weeks those two programs have had makes me think this game will be closer than the lines are showing it right now.

To cap off your night, you have some 9 p.m. Crimson Tide/Bizarro Bulldog fun, as #12 Alabama visits Mississippi State.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!