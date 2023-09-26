Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where Brock Bowers Is Uncrustable & Unstoppable

Chapel Bell Curve is back and better than ever, reviewing Georgia’s 49-21 victory over UAB. There’s a lot going on in this episode, including:

* A recap of Justin, Nathan, and Yara’s disparate game day experiences.

* Yara wasting away in Margaritaville with the other middle aged dads.

* The patterns that are beginning to emerge four games into the season, including Mike Bobo’s playcalling (hint: it may not be very different from Todd Monken’s).

* More than you ever expected to know about Carson Beck and Brock Bowers’ very different pregame eating habits.

