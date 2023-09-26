Around the SEC Has Rizz

It’s September, yet it’s already Auburn week. That still feels weird. Though I have loved ones that attended the school on the Plains, I am still watching highlights of 2010 to ramp up my hate so that it peaks midday Saturday. Before we all start cursing Nick Fairley and reminding Auburn fans they are 2-11 against the Dawgs since that contest, let’s see what all is happenin’ in the conference.

Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.