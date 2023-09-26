Around the SEC Has Rizz

It’s September, yet it’s already Auburn week. That still feels weird. Though I have loved ones that attended the school on the Plains, I am still watching highlights of 2010 to ramp up my hate so that it peaks midday Saturday. Before we all start cursing Nick Fairley and reminding Auburn fans they are 2-11 against the Dawgs since that contest, let’s see what all is happenin’ in the conference.
Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.
- Tennessee will be wearing all black this weekend as they welcome South Carolina to Neyland. If Spencer Rattler plays like he did last year versus Tennessee (or the first half against Georgia), this could indeed be the funeral for the 2023 Vols.
- Sam Pittman discussed deleting his Twitter and mental health as a whole this week. It’s a good reminder about the human element of the sport.
- Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden are questionable for this week’s game against Vanderbilt. Needless to say, the Tigers’ offense really need those two to play, even against Vanderbilt.
- Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is considered “day-to-day” with an ankle sprain. If he can’t go against Arkansas this weekend, Max Johnson will be under center for the Aggies after balling out in relief against Auburn last weekend.
- LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was seen at the Tigers game last weekend with hey boyfriend, former LSU pitcher and number one overall MLB draft pick Paul Skenes. Something something rizz, yada yada drip, Baby Gronk, etc. I don’t know, just trying to engage the Gen Z crowd.
