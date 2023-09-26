Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Hurts So Good

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! What a great week of college football. Look to the west, and see Auburn lose. Look to the east, and see Clemson lose. Look to the north, and see that Rudy missed the assignment, didn’t get on the field, and secured a Notre Dame loss. Another reason he is overrated.

Clemson-ing doesn’t just affect the Auburn-With-A-Lake variety, it has far reaching ramifications. Not even Florida State is immune. FSU defeated Clemson, at the orange Death Valley, in a stirring come from behind fashion... and actually lost a spot in the subsequent AP poll. I guess sometimes journalists don’t vote like they should, they make it hurt so good.

I don’t know if UGA is the best team in the country, deserving of the #1 ranking. While the 4 wins have never been in doubt, some of the play and the eye-test could lead one to evaluate other teams for the top spot. But the AP did get one thing right, at least as a consequence. By putting the Bulldogs on top, Georgia now has the 10th most weeks at #1 in AP History. And as a result, put Florida at #11. Tee-hee.

The victory over an overmatched UAB squad was expected, and the Georgia attack was balanced and deep across the roster. Only a couple of stat lines are mention-worthy: Brock Bowers finally getting a big game, and Carson Beck throwing for a career high. The intrepid young folks over at the Red & Black graded all of the position groups, and.... yikes for special teams.

There was a lot of complaining about the lack of night games in Athens, since the game time is usually dictated by the networks and their agreements with the SEC. The complaining got so loud that the folks in Birmingham and Bristol heard, as the kickoff and broadcaster for Kentucky was announced.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It’s much better to be present, in the now, especially since it’s Hate Week! Maybe a nicer way to say it is that we don’t care for the University of Auburn. But I won’t go as far as the Right Reverend Hugh Freeze , who seemingly wants to call it “Love Week”. I wonder if you searched his various phones for “Love” what the results would be? He does have a history for spreading love around.

Not every Bulldog feels the hate flow towards Auburn. Jason Dumas-Johnson didn’t exactly want to strike the Tigers down and complete his journey to the dark side. In fact, he named another annual opponent as the #1 Georgia rival.

The Tigers have injuries. And so do we. Head ‘Dawg Kirby Smart gave a few updates on injuries in his Monday press conference. While there’s a glimmer of hope for Ladd McConkey, I would say no chance he plays at Jordan-Hare but he’s at least getting on the practice field. Javon Bullard’s progress is promising.

Feel free to drop any late-breaking news in the comments below, go outside at lunch to see the corporate park water system in operation and associate that with an unpleasant memory of Jordan-Hare, or just get in your truck that you like to drive. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is upon us, so we all need to do our part. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!