MVDs: UAB Edition

You don’t overcome a raft of injuries to take down the Fightin’ Trent Dilfers for your 21st consecutive victory without a total team effort. But even then some Dawgs are bound to distinguish themselves above the pack. They are your MVDs, the Most Valuable Dawgs from Georgia’s 49-21 win over the UAB Blazers.

Offense: Brock Bowers. The defending Mackey Award winner was targeted 9 times and caught each of those for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns. The “get the ball to Bowers” play remains the one in Mike Bobo’s playbook that all UGA fans love.

Defense: Xavian Sorey. Sorey led the Dawgs with 6 total tackles, including 5 solo stops. Both were season highs for a guy who seems to be growing into his considerable athleticism and becoming a bigger part of the defense.

Special Teams: Peyton Woodring. After a rough week last Saturday Woodring was a perfect 7 of 7 on extra points, though Georgia did go for it on 4th and 2 from the 23 in the 1st quarter rather than trying a 40 yard field goal. But on a day when the kick returners were fumble fingered and Brett Thorson didn’t land any punts inside the 20 Woodring was the least bad option in this slot.

As always we’d love to read your picks in the comments.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!