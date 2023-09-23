First Half Open Thread: Can We Wear The Bubble Wrap Jerseys?

We are once again moments away from kick off in the beautiful confines of Sanford Stadium. Georgia is looking to emerge victorious and no less healthy from a non-conference tilt with the UAB Blazers.

To be fair, they probably couldn’t be a lot less healthy unless Kirby Smart’s bursitis were acting up. The red and black will be without starting tackle Amarius Mims, wide receiver Ladd MacConkey, tight end Pearce Spurlin, safety Javon Bullard, and tailbacks Roderick Robinson and Kendall Milton if warm-ups were any indication.

Not to sound like a broken record, but I don’t care whether the Bulldogs come out in red jerseys or black jerseys. Just so long as they don’t come off the field on stretchers.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!