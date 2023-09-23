Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

Another week, another tune-up game. And to be honest, it’s looked like we could use another one. I’m still in the camp that thinks the schedule sets up nicely for us to get our act together and get some guys back from injury that can make a big impact. That said, it’s time to stop farting around and start making strides toward becoming the team that I think the 2023 Georgia Bulldogs can become. And today is a great opportunity to start attacking the day.

So let’s do it!

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

The Red & Black has a pretty great archive article throwing back to the first time the Dawgs took on the Blazers 20 years ago.

Each week I like to bring you a few score predictions for Saturday’s game, but this one is special. 4 former Dawgs sat down and gave their predictions (which are about what you might expect). But scroll down a little further and you’ll also get some pretty good commentary on what the 2023 Dawgs are bringing to the table from some guys who know what they’re talking about.

We learned earlier in the week that we might be seeing the return of the black jerseys tonight. Well, the equipment staff just keeps dropping hints (even if we may be entering the territory where stupid and clever become an ever-so-thin line).

We have another game trailer. This time, it’s narrated by DGD and Georgia fan-favorite D.J. Shockley and I, for one, am happy to see the return of the “nostalgia narrators”:

