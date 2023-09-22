The Friday Tailgate: You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby

It’s the Friday Tailgate, the laid back look ahead location where you can put your feet up before toe meets leather on another college football Saturday. Maestro, the music:

About Last Night….

You’re going to need to talk to your kids about an undefeated Georgia State. Probably best to do it before they learn about it on the streets. The Panthers took down Coastal Carolina 30-17 last night on the road to go to 4-0 for the first time in the program’s history. They’ve come a long way since I was helping Bill Curry set up his table at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to publicize his nascent program because he didn’t have any players, much less publicity folks. These are truly heady times for Atlanta’s premier college football program.

Over or Under?

It’s Dawg Nation’s favorite party game, one with fairly simple rules but plenty of complex answers. Dawg fans I gotta know, over or under?

Ladd McConkey has 0.9 receptions. Brock Bowers has 3.9 receptions. Dillon Bell has 5.9 rushing attempts. Brock Vandagriff throws 3.9 passes. Oscar Delp has 1.9 receptions. UAB scores 9.9 points. Jamon Dumas-Johnson tallied 6.9 tackles. Georgia scores 41.9 points. Mykel Williams notches 0.9 sacks. 0.9 Georgia Bulldog players take the field in a black jersey.

Y’all be good and play nice. Until later..

Go ‘Dawgs!!!