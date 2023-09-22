Friday Morning ‘Dawg Bites

It’s the last ‘Dawg Bites of the week, folks. The weekend is just a few more PowerPoint presentations away, presented by Zoom probably. From a football perspective, this weekend has it all: A couple of top-tier matchups, some separation games, and a couple that should expose the true nature of some traditional powers that are struggling at the present time. Woot!

Could we see a blackout tomorrow night?

It wouldn’t surprise me at all. We’re a prohibitive favorite, the stadium will be full of some more high-profile recruits, it’s a night game and we ain’t exactly playing (with all due respect) a top-ranked team. Perhaps a little bit of “juice” is in order.

Any thoughts on the annual altnernate jersey controversy?

Poll When should we wear blackout jerseys? It’s fake juice. Save ‘em for cupcakes.

Wear them for a meaningful home Conference game.

Save them for the post-season.

Feature them more often as part of a regular rotation.

Other: Explain in the comments. vote view results 33% It’s fake juice. Save ‘em for cupcakes. (17 votes)

15% Wear them for a meaningful home Conference game. (8 votes)

1% Save them for the post-season. (1 vote)

43% Feature them more often as part of a regular rotation. (22 votes)

5% Other: Explain in the comments. (3 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Zion Logue says he and his crew are not happy with his defense’s red-zone play thus far on the young 2023 campaign. After re-watching the ‘Sakerlina game, I feel a lot better about a lot of things than I did immediately afterwards and perhaps being down 14-3 at the half is a turning point.

With all the injuries this roster currently has, particularly at running back, I expect we’ll see a limited amount of carries from Daijun Edwards, more Cash Jones and more of Dillon Bell. Perhaps mix in Sevaughn Clark and Len’Neth Whitehead as well. Get ‘em ready.

Many of tomorrow’s matchups are going to separate the wheat from the chaff, and maybe one or two under achieving coaches from their over achieving paychecks. It should be entertaining. Here are a few games that have piqued my interest. YMMV.

Auburn at Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher simply must win this game. A&M has a ton of talent and Auburn is going to finally face a really good quarterback. This game is going to be in College Station at 11 A.M. local time. It’ll be hotter ‘n hell, too (100 degrees. Not quite Macon hot in July, but hot enough).

Jimbo Fisher simply must win this game. A&M has a ton of talent and Auburn is going to finally face a really good quarterback. This game is going to be in College Station at 11 A.M. local time. It’ll be hotter ‘n hell, too (100 degrees. Not quite Macon hot in July, but hot enough). Ole Miss at Alabama: I think the reports of the Crimson Tide’s demise might be greatly exaggerated. I just can’t see Bama playing a poor 3rd game in-a-row (as much as I’d like to), and this team will rally behind Jalen Milroe.

I think the reports of the Crimson Tide’s demise might be greatly exaggerated. I just can’t see Bama playing a poor 3rd game in-a-row (as much as I’d like to), and this team will rally behind Jalen Milroe. Ohio State at Notre Dame: Do we really care? Go Irish.

Colorado at Oregon: Dan Lanning’s Dastardly Ducks finally quiet all the Colorado/Deion Sanders hyperbole...at last for a week. Oregon should romp. I understand 12th year senior Bo Nix is having a very good season.

Dan Lanning’s Dastardly Ducks finally quiet all the Colorado/Deion Sanders hyperbole...at last for a week. Oregon should romp. I understand 12th year senior Bo Nix is having a very good season. FSU at Clemson: Not only will Clemson lose any chance to “back-door” into the playoff conversation in about 3 months, but a defeat at home will make them irrelevant for the rest of 2023.

Not only will Clemson lose any chance to “back-door” into the playoff conversation in about 3 months, but a defeat at home will make them irrelevant for the rest of 2023. Honorable Under The Radar Mention - UTSA at Tennessee: Don’t be surprised if the Roadrunners give the Vols a game. Tennessee may or may not respond well after their latest debacle in The Swamp. A break or two might just get UTSA a close victory. Beep beep!

CBS has begun to distance themselves from the SEC, opting to cover Iowa at Penn State up in Happy Valley in their usual 3:30 time slot. Hey, B1G. Gary is your problem now it would seem.

That’s all for now. See you Sunday afternoon with a few thoughts. By the way, I’m doing the 20:4 fasting diet, day 5. I ate an entire water buffalo last night for dinner. Very lean, I must say.

As Always, GO DAWGS!