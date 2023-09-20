Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where Trent Dilfer Is Mistaken For Ernest Hemingway

Yara, Justin, and Nathan are back on the mics and ready to preview the UAB Blazers, a curiously sympathetic and plucky group who we nevertheless want to beat the bejeebers out of. What can I say, life is full of contradictions. Not unlike this episode. A few highlights:

* To be clear, this is an anti-violence podcast, all evidence to the contrary, and all references to burning down a college football coach’s house are strictly artistic.

* The Nepobaby who tried (and failed) to kill UAB football.

* Trent Dilfer: “Odd for several reasons.”

* Zeno: Warrior Prince/UAB quarterback.

* The continuing adventures of Peepaw Bobo, raconteur, aesthete, and above average play caller.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!