MVDs: UT-Martin Edition

You don’t open the season with a resounding victory over the defending Ohio Valley Conference champions without every player on the roster pulling his weight. But even then some players are bound to mark themselves out for singular gridiron glory. They are your MVDs: the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 48-7 win over the UT-Martin Skyhawks.

Offense: Brock Bowers. When things were clunky offensively in the early going Brock Bowers almost single-handedly kept the Bulldog attack moving forward. He not only scored the first Bulldog touchdown of the night but led the team in receiving with 77 yards on 5 catches. I’m simultaneously extremely glad he’s on our side and dreading life without him a year from now.

Defense: Malaki Starks. 8 tackles to lead the team and a pass breakup to boot is enough on a night when the whole defense played pretty solid ball.

Special Teams: Peyton Woodring. Brett Thorson had a nice night punting and Mekhi Mews was solid returning kicks and punts. But Woodring’s 6 of 6 extra point, 2 of 2 field goal performance lowered my blood pressure by 11 points all by itself. There’s still going to come a time when we need the freshman to make a monumental, stressful kick and I’m still concerned about that. But I’m slightly less concerned than I was before.

Feel free to drop your MVD selections in the comments, and …..

Go ‘Dawgs!!!