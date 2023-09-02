Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived.

It’s Time To Tee It Up Between the Hedges!

Savor each moment because it will be over before you know it. And Dawg willing, you’ll have another 8 months to celebrate a Georgia National Championship and, this time, a 3-peat.

As we prepare for kickoff, I’m going to kick things off myself with what has become a bit of a tradition...

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Dawgs Daily at Sports Illustrated has some score predictions for tonight’s game. Unsurprisingly, everyone seems to agree we’ll be venturing deep into the depth chart.

Speaking of the depth chart, I know that I, for one, find my mind swimming each season as I attempt to learn some of the names and faces that I may have seen on the internet but will be seeing for the first time in meaningful game action. Such is the nature of being a fan of a team that has consistently entered “reloading, not rebuilding” status. UGA Wire has some players to keep an eye on tomorrow that you’re likely to be on a first-name basis with as you scream encouragement at your TV in the coming weeks.

Y’all know we love a good game trailer in this space. Well, if you’re looking to get hyped, we’ve got just the thing:

Finally, in non-Georgia news, Stanford, Cal, and SMU will be joining the ACC beginning in the 2024-25 season. At this point, I think we really need to consider the possibility that the conference expansion monster is going to require some conference name changes. The cognitive dissonance of schools in California being in the Atlantic Coast Conference is just too great. On the plus side, the ACC has a couple more reasons to tout its academic prowess while simultaneously boosting its ability to continue sucking out loud at playing football.

As veterans of the site know and any newbies will come to find out, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the time leading up to kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!