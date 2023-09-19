Around the SEC Doesn’t Call Meaningless Timeouts

It’s week 4 and the sky is falling! Now, am I talking about UGA, or any number of other SEC programs? The reality is, it’s not time to panic (yet) about Georgia. There is room for improvement, sure, but there isn’t a team that looks THAT great to start the season. We just need to keep improving and taking care of business. Other teams in the conference, though, should be panicking. Let’s check-in on everyone.

Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.