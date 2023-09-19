Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where Two Podcasters Walk Into A Bar….

Chapel Bell Curve returns with a stirring review of the thoroughly unstirring 24-14 victory over South Carolina. There’s a lot packed in this one, including:

* As usual the episode is solidly rated “R” for language, but also “R” for “Yara Really, Really, Really isn’t a Deion Sanders fan.”

* Your hosts respective game day experiences in the Classic City, which converged and diverged in some remarkably entertaining ways.

* Georgia’s young secondary: Struggling a bit, and the numbers sort of prove it.

* Carson Beck: Actually pretty good, and the numbers actually prove it.

* Life tip: figure out what your stuntin’ plan is before they put the savage pads over your head.

