 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leave No Doubt. AGAIN your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!! The 2021 & 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where Two Podcasters Walk Into A Bar….

By macondawg
/ new
University of Georgia Campus Photo by John Powell/Replay Photos via Getty Images

Chapel Bell Curve returns with a stirring review of the thoroughly unstirring 24-14 victory over South Carolina. There’s a lot packed in this one, including:

* As usual the episode is solidly rated “R” for language, but also “R” for “Yara Really, Really, Really isn’t a Deion Sanders fan.”

* Your hosts respective game day experiences in the Classic City, which converged and diverged in some remarkably entertaining ways.

* Georgia’s young secondary: Struggling a bit, and the numbers sort of prove it.

* Carson Beck: Actually pretty good, and the numbers actually prove it.

* Life tip: figure out what your stuntin’ plan is before they put the savage pads over your head.

And as always, please like, subscribe, and patreonize the show on your podcasting medium of choice. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...