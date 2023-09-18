The Winning Smart Victory Post: The soggy edition

I’ll admit it…I’m not a writer. Never have been, probably never will be. In fact, when I was writing the final paper for my Master’s Degree, Podunk was my proofreader. Being my sister, she knew (usually without me having to say) exactly what I meant, whether that was personal, professional or what have you. In this, my 32nd iteration of the Winning Smart Victory Post, I will attempt to convey my feelings watching your Number 1, back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs feast on upstate poultry:

It was raining before I left the house. That should have been sufficient for me to check the weather so I would have appropriate attire and gear, but I didn’t. (DtD, I’m blaming you!) When I first got to Athens, it seemed like that wouldn’t be a problem. It was overcast and cool, but not raining. I brought a friend who had never been to a game, and she was awed by the sights and sounds of Saturday in Athens (even before we entered the stadium).

I was a bit nervous as the game started. I knew that we were favored, but I’ve seen Georgia teams disintegrate against Sakerlina in the past when we should have curb-stomped (Kirb-stomped?) them. As the rain began to fall, I started to worry in earnest.

Sometime in the 2nd quarter, I quit worrying. As so many have pointed out, our beloved Bulldogs have won 32 of their last 33 games, including 2 National Championships. Every team we play wants to be the team that puts an end to the winning streak. The chickens were certain it was going to be them, and for the first half of the game, it looked like they were right. Shane Beamer said at the end of the first half, “We’re kicking their butts right now, we just need to keep on going.”

Now, I wasn’t in the locker room during halftime, so I don’t know what was said or how it was said, but I certainly saw a different team after the half. You did too. In the end, the Classic City Canines responded to adversity, and came away with the win.

We need to remember that one day, they won’t come away with the win. “Nothing gold can stay”. Podunk would have us remember that the players on the field are generally 18-22 year olds. Their brains haven’t fully developed. They belong to us, and we belong to them, but just like our own children and grandchildren, one day they will disappoint us. That day is coming, and we need to be prepared for it. And when it does, the world will not end. They will still be two-time National Champions, and we will still be fans.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 99th game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 84-15 record and a 0.8485 winning percentage, having carded his eighty-fourth win overall in the second game of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 99th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs tie with Pitt in the first game of the 1973 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 67-27-5 and 0.7020 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 79-20 (0.7980) after a win over Vandy in the seventh game of the 2008 season.

Ninety-nine games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is five games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 17 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!