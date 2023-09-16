 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Leave No Doubt. AGAIN your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!! The 2021 & 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

First Half Open Thread

By macondawg
/ new
South Carolina v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It’s a drizzly afternoon in the Classic City, but that won’t stop your Georgia Bulldogs from kicking it off in a few moments against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs’ injury woes continue as it appears tight end Pearce Spurlin is out, leaving Georgia with only two healthy scholarship tight ends. Does that mean more receivers? More Oscar Delp? Does it mean all Brock Bowers all the time?

I don’t know for sure. But now’s not the time for excuses. As we begin SEC play it’s time for the two-time defending champions to serve notice that they haven’t gone anywhere. Let’s do this.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...