Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where They Build The Whole Plane Out Of Double Entendres.

Yara, Nathan, and Justin are all on deck for this relatively explicit preview of Georgia’s matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks. After a full week spent making ball jokes the team moves onto, well, I think you see where this is going. Topics include:

* This goes without saying, but don’t emulate Bama fans.

* Crootin’.

* Shane Beamer, object of lust. Are you laughing? Why are you laughing?

* Spencer Rattler, the one ‘Cock who really stands out.

* The Gamecock secondary, which didn’t really get up for the Furman game. Will they rise to the occasion against the ‘Dawgs?

If you like what you hear below and if you’re feeling really generous, hit CBC up over at Patreon and join the greatest patrons around. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!