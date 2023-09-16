Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s another glorious Saturday morning in Athens, Georgia and your #1 Georgia Bulldogs are hosting the mighty Gamechickens of Columbia. At the moment, it looks like the conditions are going to be quite autumnal. A perfect morning for tailgating (perhaps with a little fried chicken) and a perfect afternoon for a game. Maybe even a perfect day for a hoedown...

Let’s kick things off!

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Mark Schlabach over at ESPN has a full feature on Mekhi Mews, who is certainly making a name for himself.

Want some score predictions? Dawgs Daily has you covered,

And how about an updated injury report? We have that too.

You know what time it is. It’s game trailer time:

And finally, Dave mentioned yesterday what an impact former Dawg D’Andre Swift has been having for the Philadelphia Eagles. He isn’t alone. How can I be expected not to click on an article titled “Eagles D-Line On Ferocious Start to Season Thanks to Rabid Bulldogs”? How I ask you? HOW?!?!? Sure, Fletcher Cox isn’t a real Dawg, but Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are doing work.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!