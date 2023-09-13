The meat of college football season is heading straight for us and it will be here before you know it. In the meantime, we still have a smattering of big conference matchups along with a few headscratchers and remaining cupcakes.

Let’s check them out!

Your Week 3 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

Nothing really to write home about in the Thursday and Friday games. So, personally, I always like to check out any games with service academies in situations such as this. Thursday gives you the Navy Midshipmen and the Memphis Tigers and then on Friday night it’s Army and UT-San Antonio.

When things kickoff at noon on Saturday, you have a bunch of “well... maybe things will get interesting?” matchups. #14 LSU/Mississippi State probably has the most potential, but #7 Penn State/Illinois was a barn burner last season (I still can’t believe they went 9 OTs and there were only 38 combined points the entire game). Boston College lost to Northern Illinois last week, so I seriously doubt the Eagles will do much to stop #3 FSU. Ditto for MIzzou after beating MTSU by 4 last week and now hosting #15 Kansas State. But, well... maybe things will get interesting?

Looking across the board at the 3:30 slot, it becomes pretty clear that most people will be joining us for the South Carolina Gamecocks and your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. But I don’t mind telling you, I am just pleased as can be that Gary Danielson won’t one of those people.

The evening games are where things get intriguing. Naturally, most Dawg fans will turn their attention to Gainesville (where, with any luck, there will be a sizeable meteor impact) as the #11 Tennessee Volunteers take on the Florida Gators. However, we also have the Backyard Brawl with Pitt and West Virginia. Tech travelling to Oxford to play #17 Ole Miss, and Vandy in Vegas to play UNLV.

Finally, Pac-12 After Dark remains a shred of its former self. Unless, that is, you have any interest in listening to commentators drool over Deion Sanders as his Colorado Buffaloes go up against a Colorado State squad that just had 50 points hung on them by the mighty Cougars of Washington State and then took a week off.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!