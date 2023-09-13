Chapel Bell Curve Ball State Review: The One Where Nathan Impersonates Keith Moon

Chapel Bell Curve returns to review Georgia’s 45-3 victory over the Ball State Cardinals. Two games in some tentative impressions can begin to be drawn, and Justin and Nathan are here to draw them, including:

* Why it’s okay to be fine with good enough….for now.

*Malaki Starks may not just be good. He may be the best. Ever.

* Nathan may not have destroyed any expensive audio equipment like a 60s rock star yet, but it ain’t for lack of trying.

* We may have found something that Brock Bowers is just sort of okay at doing.

* As it turns out watching Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban lose football games on the same day is just as funny as you thought it would be.

