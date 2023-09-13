Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Is Sure You’ve Disrespected Us Somehow

Welcome to Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites. We’re now on the downhill slide toward the Bulldogs’ SEC opener against South Carolina, and there’s plenty you need to know before then.

Of particular concern is the injury situation. Several major Bulldog contributors have yet to see the field, and some who began the season healthy are now questionable. Kirby updated yesterday on the status of several key players, including Ladd McConkey and Javon Bullard.

Regardless of which players are ready for action, Kirby Smart is challenging Bulldog fans to be ready to create a rocking environment. He even pointed to some comments by South Carolina defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway this summer in which he didn’t list Sanford Stadium among the most hostile venues in the conference. Hemingway probably meant nothing by the throwaway line, but you have to admire Kirby’s ingenuity in looking for an angle to turn a 26 point spread into an urgent call to action.

Speaking of calls to action, if you thought the UGA offensive line could play better than they have against UT-Martin and Ball State, you’ve got company. Specifically, Bulldog offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.

Off the field, you’ve probably heard about the serious misconduct allegations against Michigan State head coach and former Bulldog assistant Mel Tucker. You may also have heard about the recent dust up at Oklahoma involving assistant Jeff Lebby who, unbeknownst to Sooner coach Brent Venables, invited his father-in-law, disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles down to the field after Saturday’s Oklahoma win over SMU.

Lebby’s stance on the matter began with defiance, but ended with something not completely unlike an apology. Or did it? Longtime friend of the site and ace college football writer Steven Godfrey has an excellent piece in the Washington Post discussing why Lebby’s apparent ignorance of Briles’ baggage, or perhaps defiance despite that knowledge, are symptomatic of an ongoing problem in college football.

We’ll be back with more college football goodness shortly. Until then…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!