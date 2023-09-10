The Winning Smart Victory Post #83

Whoever decided that college football games should be played at noon should just be shot. The students are hungover, and those of us whose children are more than a decade past their college years are too old to be getting up at the crack of dawn (even though I do that 5 days a week for my day job – I DEFINITELY don’t want to do it on Saturday). Besides, the summer sun is at its strongest between 10:00AM and 2:00PM, as my sunburnt legs (despite repeated application of sunscreen) can attest. I missed the Dawg Walk, but I was in my seat before the Battle Hymn began.

As DtD pronounced in his 15 thoughts, this week was a wash, rinse, repeat type of day. Overall, we took care of business (ignoring the spread) without giving away any secrets to our upcoming foes. We saw Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint back, but not Ladd McConkey. Mekhi Mews continued to razzle-dazzle, starting the scoring flurry in the second quarter with a 69 yard punt return for the first Bulldog points of the game. As the game progressed, we continued to let younger, less experienced players get gameday reps

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 98th game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 83-15 record and a 0.8469 winning percentage, having carded his eighty-third win overall in the second game of the season against the Cardinals of Ball State.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 98th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over the Gnats in the eleventh game of the 1972 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 67-27-4 and 0.7041 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 78-20 (0.7959) after a win over Tennessee in the sixth game of the 2008 season.

Ninety-eight games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is five games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 16 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!