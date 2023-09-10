What Was Mike Neu Thinking?

If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know that there usually comes a point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, stoic and wordless, and you wonder “what is that guy thinking right now?”

Wonder no more. We’re pretty sure we know what Ball State boss Mike Neu was thinking as time wound down on the Cardinals’ 45-3 loss to Georgia. At least we’ve narrowed it down to a handful of choices. Maybe you can help us really nail it down. Take a look at this picture:

Here’s what I think Mike Neu May have been thinking:

a) “When Kirby wished me good luck pregame….I’m not 100% sure he really meant that.”

b) “Why doesn’t anyone on Yellowstone ever get investigated for murder? Like, they’re not exactly hiding it?”

c) “This is really disrespectful to do to Drew Brees’ former quarterback coach, you’d think that would mean something.”

d) We should have scheduled somebody easier, like Alabama.”

Feel free to drop your Mike Neu thought bubbles in the comments, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!