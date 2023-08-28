Monday Dawg Bites Is Game Week Ready

Gaammmeee weeeekkkk!!!

We are officially out of Saturdays that do not include Georgia Bulldog football. If you’re like me you’re probably going to have a tough time keeping the main thing the main thing at work this week, even with the UT-Martin Skyhawks waiting at the end of the week. So allow me to bring you up to speed quickly on the latest and greatest news in Bulldog Nation.

Jake Rowe at DawgsHQ has a nice look at a couple of guys expected to contribute early and often on the interior of the offensive line, Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris. We’ll talk about this more later this week, but there are a couple of spots where the Bulldogs, while very good, may not be as deep as one would like. The offensive line is one of those spots. The degree to which guys like Ernest Greene, Tate Ratledge, and Amarius Mims stay healthy will have a lot to do with that unit’s success. But a secondary factor will be the degree to which guys like Morris and Fairchild respond if and when called upon.

Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 has a great overview of Kirby Smart’s recent comments about special teams personnel, including updates on kick return personnel and the place kicking battle between Jared Zirkel and Peyton Woodring. That one is still undecided, which could be either a good or a bad thing depending on your perspective. The Dawgs have been spoiled in the kicking department under Kirby Smart with first Rodrigo Blankenship then Jack Podlesny. Keeping that streak going could become important at some point in the 2023 season.

Speaking of season outlooks, this weekend the talking heads at ESPN released their predictions for the season. After winning two consecutive national titles, obviously the gang in Bristol isn’t overlooking or underestimating the ‘Dawgs this year….

God bless College GameDay pic.twitter.com/iZ437KhUjd — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) August 26, 2023

Remember over the summer when Kirby Smart said his squad isn’t looking to external sources of motivation this season? He may be rethinking that.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!